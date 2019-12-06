Madison woman competes on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Stephanie Smith says when she first found out she was selected for the show, she thought it was a prank.

“I was shocked, never in a million years did I think I would actually be on the show,” Smith said. “It was a dream come true.”

Smith says the show was actually taped back in October and she got to fly out to California for it.

"I was just really nervous and all I really wanted to do is just do the best I could, not mess up and get through it and have a good time" she said.

She says meeting Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and Vanna White was also a great experience.

“It was awesome to meet them,” Smith said. “They were everything I always hoped they would be.”

As for a big watch party, Smith says she only needs her husband and daughter to watch with.

“I’m really excited for her to see me on and then right after that she’ll go to bed,” Smith said. “It’s right before my baby’s bedtime.”

You can watch Stephanie compete on Wheel of Fortune every weeknight at 6:30 p.m. on NBC15.

