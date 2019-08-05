Madison woman dead after crash with suspected drunk driver in Rock County

A 59-year-old Madison woman is dead after a crash with a suspected drunk driver in Rock County Saturday night.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, just after 8 p.m., a truck driven by 41-year-old Daniel Good from Edgerton was heading east on Highway 59 near Magnolia Township, when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. Good then hit a car heading north on Highway 213, driven by a 59-year-old woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and after an investigation, deputies arrested Good for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Motor Vehicle, Causing Injury by Intoxicated Use of Motor Vehicle, Operating While Intoxicated - 4th Offense, and Failure to Stop for Stop Sign.

A 53-year-old woman was a passenger in the truck with Good, she suffered multiple injuries. Good was taken to the Rock County Jail.