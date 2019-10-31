Madison woman found barefoot outside after candle starts fire in home

A Madison woman on the city's East Side was found barefoot and shivering in the cold by firefighters after a candle set her curtains on fire, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster said crews were sent to the home on Parkside Drive on Wednesday around 11:50 p.m. Firefighters found the woman outside the home, and invited her inside a truck as they knocked down the fire.

They were able to put out the fire around Midnight. There was some damage to living room furniture and a nearby window. No one was injured.

Schuster said the woman had to find another place to live. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.