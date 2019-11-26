Madison woman gets out of her car to find it suddenly stolen: police

Police are searching for suspects after a Madison woman had her vehicle stolen on the city’s south side Tuesday afternoon.

A 58-year-old victim says she was driving in the area of Gilson Street when she thought she ran something over. She got out to find out it was, turned around and found her car missing.

A witness reported that an older model sedan, light in color, pulled up while the victim was outside her vehicle.

The witness reported that two suspects, about 17-to-18 years old, one with an orange hoodie and the other with a darker hoodie, stole the vehicle.

Both vehicles then left the area.

Anyone with information should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

