Woman helps fulfill grandmother's wish to give 12 granddaughters afghans for Christmas

It is the Christmas gift 12 cousins have been waiting for, afghans knit by their grandmother Elizabeth Haynes.

Jessica Smith said her Grandma Betsy learned to knit during World War II, knitting socks for soldiers. The service ended up turning into a passion her entire life.

She's a very special lady to all of us," said Smith. "She made an Afghan for each of the granddaughters."

But Grandma Betsy wasn't able to complete all of the projects before her passing.

"When she got sick with her brain tumor, she was unable to finish the last Afghan," said Smith.

Smith said her family was at a loss, not knowing who could finish the afghan. But in her final days, Grandma Betsy was comforted by Agrace's services and Agrace Social Worker Grace Okazaki heard about the unfinished afghan and thought of Julie Fisk, an inpatient unit clinical assistant at Agrace.

Fisk loves to knit and has been at it for quite a while.

"Since I was a teenager, which was a long time ago," said Fisk.

Even with plenty of projects of her own, Fisk was willing to take on Grandma Betsy last afghan of the 12, volunteering about 20 hours of her time to finish the piece.

Smith and Fisk met for the first time in December to present the afghan.

"Oh it's beautiful!" Smith said, seeing the finished afghan for the first time.

"So she did this part and I did this part," said Fisk, pointing to the details in the afghan.

The story is special, two strangers, bound by a common thread and a grandmother's gift.

Agrace Hospice staff said they are always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering your time visit https://www.agrace.org/.

