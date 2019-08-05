Madison woman holds four weightlifting world records

CrossFit crews are on their way home after the 2019 CrossFit Games wrapped up this weekend.

The games drew people from all around the world to Madison. Early estimates from organizers predicted 18 thousand people a day at the games.

Staff with Destination Madison said after hosting the games for a few years now restaurants and businesses were more prepared than ever.

"You know, a few years ago, we weren't quite sure what was happening and maybe menus weren't catered towards CrossFit attendees and there wasn't enough rice in the entire state of Wisconsin. The audience just loves being here in Madison," said Rob Gard with Destination Madison.

The predicted economic impact of the games is around 12 million dollars. Gard said we should have a better idea of the specific number in a few weeks.

One Madison woman said CrossFit helped her reach her goals breaking world records as a weightlifter.

Kathy Nelson first started CrossFit when she was 31 years old. She said her CrossFit trainers encouraged her to push beyond what she thought was possible. Now, she has four world records in weightlifting, one in the 35-39 age division and another three in the 40-44 age division.

"I wouldn't necessarily call myself a natural athlete. I just really like the grind and working hard and setting goals," said Nelson.

Nelson is headed to Montreal to compete the World Masters Weightlifting Championship at the end of August where she is hoping to break more world records.

