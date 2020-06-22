Madison woman in critical condition after hit-and-run

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car that drove off early Monday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, the woman was crossing Cottage Grove Road around 1 a.m. on Monday when she was hit. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials shared that the suspect drove away in what was described as a black Dodge Charger.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.