Madison woman killed in Alaska after ice climbing

A Madison woman was found dead after ice climbing in Alaska on Tuesday.

Valdez Fire and Police Departments responded Tuesday evening to reports of an ice climber with injuries at Valdez Glacier at 4:15 p.m., according to the City of Valdez Police Department.

Area dispatch then received a report that a woman with injuries was found six miles from the face of Valdez Glacier, according to the City of Valdez Police Department.

The Valdez Fire Department back-country search and rescue team deployed two ground search teams and one airborne search team.

When the airborne search team arrived, they found 23-year-old Madison woman Kalley Ann Rittman dead at the scene. She had suffered injuries consistent with a fall while ice climbing, according to the police department.

Rittman was then taken by helicopter to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

The exact cause of death remains under investigation. Arrangements were made to transfer Rittman to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. Her family has been notified, according to the City of Valdez Police Department.

The airborne search team was assisted by Vertical Solutions Helicopters.

Rittman graduated from Madison East High School in Madison in 2015.