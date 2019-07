A 26-year-old Madison woman is dead after crashing into a retaining wall Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, witnesses saw her lose control of her Can-Am Ryker near 30 Dempsey Road around 8:30 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

The Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Her name is not being released until her next of kin are notified.