Madison woman participates in ‘London Marathon’ from Wisconsin

A Madison woman was set to run in the London Marathon on Sunday, but when it got postponed due to the Coronavirus, she found a creative way to still participate.

Glenda Adams ran her own race, but in London, Wisconsin. It’s a small town East of Madison.

“I got to run 26.2 miles here in Wisconsin, but in London too, and took photos and had a really good time. So, it kind of made up for the fact I wasn’t able to actually get to do the race in England,” Adams said.

Adams created her own London Bridge to run past, had a cutout of the queen, Big Ben and had a custom medal made. Several of her friends and family met her at the finish line.

“There is a way to make lemonade out of lemons, have some fun and you know not get too depressed about everything that is going on,” she said.

Adams has run in many other major races, including the Boston and Chicago marathons. She said her goal is to run in the London Marathon next year.

