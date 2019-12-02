Madison woman pleads not guilty in deadly parking ramp shooting last year

A Madison woman pleaded not guilty to modified charges in connection to a deadly shooting at a downtown parking ramp last year.

Kenyairra Gadson, 21, pleaded not guilty to one count of 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide and one count of Possess Firearm-Adjudicated Deliquent of a Felony.

Gadson was facing two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide until the modifications in Dane County Court on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Gadson shot Steven Villegas in the chest in the State Street Campus Garage on Oct. 28, 2018. Villegas was later pronounced dead from the gunshot.

Gadson says, however, that she had never met or shot Villegas. Instead, she says her cousin was being attacked by a group of people and she fired a gunshot in the air to scare them away.

A trial has yet to be scheduled.

