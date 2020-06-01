Madison woman punched and robbed during attempted sexual assault, police say

A Madison woman was punched as she tried to escape an attempted sexual assault on Madison’s West Side Friday night, says police.

The 29-year-old said she was walking in the 7700 block of Radcliffe Drive around 10:40 p.m Friday when she was grabbed from behind and dragged into a dimly lit area by a man wearing a ski mask.

He took her money and tried to sexually assault her when cars drove into the area, according to the Madison Police Department.

The woman yelled for help and says she was punched in the face before she was able to run away from her attacker.

A K9 was brought to the scene, but was unable to track down a suspect.