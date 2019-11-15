Madison woman receives two doses of Narcan while being booked into jail

A 32-year-old Madison woman had a drug overdose Thursday afternoon while being booked into the Dane County Jail.

According to Dane County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer, the woman was brought to the jail by Capitol police and placed in a cell for medical observation. A short time later, she was found slumped over and unresponsive.

Schaffer said two doses of Narcan were used and she immediately responded. The woman was taken to a hospital and after she was medically cleared, she was returned to the jail.