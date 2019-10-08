Madison woman robbed at gunpoint during 'bogus' date set up online

A Madison woman says she was robbed at gunpoint after hooking up with a man at East Towne Mall.

Police say on Oct. 2 around 6 p.m., the woman said she met the man on an online dating site and that they had hung out several times.

When they met for the date on Oct. 2 at the mall's parking lot, she got into his car and they drove a short distance. Suddenly the man pulled out his gun and took her cell phone and purse.

Police say it appears the suspect provided bogus information about his identity. A Madison police detective is investigating.

