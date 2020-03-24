Madison woman shares personal experience on Disability Advocacy Day

Tuesday was Disability Advocacy Day and one Madison woman is sharing her personal story.

Emma Farley has lived with Muscular Dystrophy for most of her life.

When her electronic wheelchair was stolen more than three years ago, Farley said she had trouble getting approval from her insurance company for a new one.

Her replacement chair broke down last year, stranding Farley in her apartment for nearly five months.

“Instead of my doctors and mobility equipment specialists making the decisions and being the final say over what happens with me receiving a new wheelchair and what kind, that authority was given to my insurance provider,” Farley said.

Farley was finally received a new wheelchair last month, after family members and state political leaders wrote letters to the insurance company asking for approval.

