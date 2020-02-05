Madison woman takes cops on 10 mph police chase before being arrested

A woman is behind bars after taking officers on a 100-mile-an-hour police chase across the Madison area on Tuesday.

Monona police say 21-year-old Kendra Lemons of Madison was seen driving over 100 mph along Highway 12 just before 10 p.m. A Monona police officer tried to pull over the red sedan, but the driver, Lemons, instead accelerated.

Officers then began pursuing Lemons onto the interstate. Police say that during the pursuit, Lemons almost lost control while taking a turn and then decided to stop the car she was driving.

Officers arrested Lemons for felony Eluding and cited for operating without a license, operating while suspended, and unreasonable speed. Probation/Parole also placed a hold on Lemons for this probation violation, according to Monona police.