Madison woman target of fraud attempt

A 40-year-old Madison woman was a victim of fraud in Madison on Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Police received a fraud complaint from a woman who explained she received a phone call from someone who identified themselves as a law enforcement officer from a local police agency. The alleged officer explained to the victim she had two warrants for her arrest.

The suspected caller explained that the victim could pay her fine and then instructed her to withdraw money from her bank. The suspect directed the female to a local grocery store to load money onto gift cards, according to the Madison Police Department.

At this point, the female became suspicious and told the suspect she was not going to purchase the gift cards and the suspect disconnected the call.

The female explained that the caller ID showed a police agency name and the suspect clearly identified themselves as a law enforcement officer. She stated that she could hear a police radio in the background while speaking with the suspect indicating that this was a very convincing phone call, according to the Madison Police Department.

The Madison Police Department wants to remind individuals that no law enforcement agency would conduct business of this nature over the phone. You should never give any personal or identifying information over the phone, as you cannot confirm or verify with whom you are speaking. These kinds of scams may seem believable to some, especially if the suspect has information about you, but people should be incredulous in these kinds of scenarios.

Advanced technology has made it quite easy for suspects to pull off these types of incidents. Verifying information before you act on such fraudulent demand" is absolutely imperative, according to the Madison Police Department.

The public should also know that the same technology that makes it possible to create fake phone numbers, that are not able to be traced back to a specific location or person, make is next to impossible for law enforcement to investigate said situations.