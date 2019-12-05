Madison woman, three men face federal firearms charges

A 21-year-old Madison woman faces federal firearms charges after allegedly buying or trying to buy guns on behalf of three Madison men. Two of them have also been charged in separate, but related cases, while a third has already pleaded guilty, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

On three separate occasions, Lidia Guadalupe Molina lied to federally-licensed firearms dealers while trying to buy guns by saying she was the actual buyer when she was not, according to federal prosecutors. They say she was able to purchase a 9mm pistol and a .380 caliber pistol, on July 12 and August 9, respectively. She also allegedly made the same false statement on November 12 while trying to buy another 9mm, but the dealer refused to sell the gun, believing she was making a so-called “straw purchase.”

Prosecutors say that first 9mm she bought was on behalf of Jamohn Barney and found in his vehicle nearly a month later. The 34-year-old Barney has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The man for whom prosecutors allege Molina purchased the .380 caliber gun, Sean Okray, has already pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and had his sentencing set for February 13, 2020, the Justice Department said. The 38-year-old Okray, who was convicted in 1993 of second-degree intentional homicide in Milwaukee Co., faces up to ten years in prison.

The third man, Francisco Anglin, faces a charge of aiding and abetting an individual to make an illegal purchase of a firearm, in addition to the being a felon in possession of a firearm charge the other two men face. According to prosecutors, he had a rifle on November 12, the same day he helped Molina make a false statement to a firearms dealer about wanting the gun for herself. The charging affidavit states that dealer didn’t believe she was, in fact, buying the gun to keep, and refused to sell it to her.

The Justice Department says Molina could case up to five years on each of the three charges against her and Anglin and Barney each face a maximum of ten years for the felon in possession charge and Anglin could face as much as five more for the aiding and abetting charge.

