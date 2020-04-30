Madison's Ironman 70.3 postponed until September

They can run, bike, and swim, but even triathletes can’t escape coronavirus.

On Thursday, this summer’s Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin was postponed because of concerns over COVID-19. The event, which was scheduled for June 13, will now be held in conjunction with the full 2020 Ironman Wisconsin triathlon in September.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,” organizers said in a post on the website.

The decision to delay the race following guidance from Public Health Madison Dane County, they added.

Anyone who has already registered will receive an email with more information about the move until September.

An Ironman 70.3 race is half the distance of a traditional Ironman triathlon and includes a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike ride and 13.1 half marathon run.