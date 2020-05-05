Madison's Opera in the Park moving online for the summer

Madison Opera announced Tuesday that Opera in the Park will be held online this summer, due to COVID-19.

The organization said it is putting the safety of the community first, both in the park and on the stage, by making the change.

"Opera in the Park is one of Madison's most beloved summer traditions and certainly Madison Opera's most important performance, providing free access to opera for thousands of people," the organization said in a Facebook post. "From the overture to the final chorus, Opera in the Park has shown the power of opera to connect us since it started in 2002."

The organization said it will create an "uplifting, inspiring, and entertaining digital Opera in the Park" that will be shared on July 25.

"A digital Opera in the Park means we can still be together under the same night sky, just not in the same place," the post said. "I hope you will start planning your backyard picnic and get ready to join us."

CLICK HERE to access Opera in the Park online.