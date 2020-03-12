Madison's St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled over coronavirus fears

Madison's St. Patrick Day Parade has been canceled over concerns about the safety of the community in light of fears over the coronavirus, organizers announced Thursday.

"Health officials haven’t officially told us to cancel, but out of respect for the people of greater Madison, we won’t be hosting the annual celebration," they said.

The post-parade party at LJ's has been scrapped as well.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and look forward to celebrating again next March," they added.

The parade would have included the UW Marching Band, Bucky Badger, Irish Dancers, a variety of floats and a Grand Marshal.

It is meant to collect donations for GiGi's Playhouse, Logan's Heart and Smiles and UW Health Carbone Cancer Center. Over the last 23 years the parade

“We want to thank everyone who has pledged donations to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, Gigi’s Playhouse or Logan’s Heart & Smiles. Your donation will still go to the organizations.”

The parade organizers had told NBC15 on Wednesday they were heeding the warnings of the Coronavirus in making their decision, but reversed course in response to changing conditions.

Many other cities have already canceled their St. Patrick's Day Parade as well.