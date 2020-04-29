Madison's VA hospital sees fewer COVID cases than expected

Six of Wisconsin's COVID-related deaths have happened in the state's Veterans Affairs hospitals, but area hospitals were prepared for much worse.

William S. Middleton Hospital in Madison has seen 15 positive cases and two deaths. Chief of Medicine Christoper Crnich said that is fewer cases than they expected.

"We've had a lot of infrastructure in place to be ready, to prepare for something like this," Crnich explained.

As the coronavirus outbreak worsened, the VA hospital expanded their bed capacity to prepare. Other precautions included taking everyone's temperature who comes inside and requiring the use of masks for anyone in the building.

Recently, hospital officials started testing all patients admitted, regardless of whether they showed symptoms.

Crnich said his staff is still being very cautious, but he is relieved to see lower numbers than expected.

"We were able to essentially increase our bed capacity by about 50 percent in order to accommodate an anticipated surge of COVID-19. The amount of patients, the numbers of patients that we've seen never got close, fortunately," he said.

Crnich is also confident the hospital will be able to handle COVID-19 cases long-term. He said their supplies of personal protective equipment are well-stocked.