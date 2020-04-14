Madison's decision to count some absentee ballots without postmarks

As clerks across Wisconsin counted ballots on Monday, cities had to decide how to treat absentee ballots without postmarks.

In Madison, a board of canvas decided to count ballots without postmarks that arrived by April 10. For ballots arriving after April 10, each ballot was looked at individually.

NBC15 reached out to the city attorney's office for more information behind Madison's decision. Assistant City Attorney Steven Brist said the city made their decision after speaking with Madison's Postmaster.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on April 6 meant absentee ballots had to be postmarked no later than Tuesday, April 7.

Brist said the Postmaster explained that it takes two to three days to deliver mail within Madison and three days to deliver mail from out-of-state. The Postmaster said based on this, ballots received by April 10 could have been mailed by the April 7 deadline.

Brist also said the city learned, not all mail is postmarked. The post office often uses an automated postal sorting system, which may not stamp mail that has pre-paid postage.