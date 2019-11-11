Madison’s fire chief: City falls short in prompt ambulance response, needs ninth ambulance

Madison’s fire chief is hoping the Common Council approves a budget amendment for a ninth ambulance to lower the response time for the city’s Southeast Side.

Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis wrote in his blog on Monday that the city falls short in providing “prompt ambulance transport” to the Southeast side, despite there being a newly built Fire Station 14 in the area. The fire station is located at 3201 Dairy Drive.

“When you call 911 for an ambulance, we are able to get an ambulance to your door in under nine minutes nearly 90 percent of the time. That is, unless you’re located in Station 14’s territory,” said Davis. “There, we are able to get an ambulance to your door in under 9 minutes only 53% of the time. When you’re confronting a health crisis like a traumatic injury, stroke, or heart attack, this statistic is simply unacceptable.”

According to Davis, Fire Station 14 is staffed with one paramedic every day. Although they can access needs and administer medications, they cannot get the patient to a hospital without an ambulance.

Davis says those within Fire Station 14’s territory depend on ambulances traveling from Station 5 (Cottage Grove Road), Station 6 (West Badger Road), and Station 8 (Lien Road). Davis said it causes a “domino effect” where other ambulances are requested to cover those areas, while those ambulances assist the Southeast Side.

“Funding a ninth ambulance at Station 14 would also help alleviate the city-wide shortage of medic units we confront on a daily basis,” said Davis. “Between Sept. 15, 2019 and Oct. 30, 2019, the City ran out of available medic units a total of seven times. On average, the City had only one ambulance available at least once per day while others were tied up on active emergencies. At least four times per day, the City was down to only two available ambulances to cover the rest of the city. Ten times per day, the City had only three ambulances available.”

Davis added while no one can predict when an emergency will happen, nobody should find themselves in a situation where help does not arrive on time.

According to the 2020 Operating Budget amendment sponsored by Alder Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, the cost for the ambulance would be $637,400. It is up for consideration at Tuesday's Common Council meeting.