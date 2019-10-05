Madison's first "Girls in Aviation Day" inspires girls to pursue aviation

The Four Lakes chapter of Women in Aviation International hosted Madison's first ever "Girls in Aviation Day" on Saturday.

Forty girls, age eight to 11, gathered at the Dane County Regional Airport to learn all about flying.

"It's really fun just looking out the window and seeing all the clouds," said Ava Schwenn, an 11-year-old who came to the event.

The goal of "Girls in Aviation Day" is to inspire more women to pursue aviation as a career.

"They got to see women pilots, they got to see women air traffic controllers," said Sarah Pozdell, president of the Four Lake chapter.

For Pozdell, this cause hits close to home. Pozdell wanted to become a pilot when she was young.

"I actually had someone tell me, 'Girls don't fly airplanes,' and that kind of stopped me in my tracks," she said.

Years later, Pozdell did earn her private pilot's license, but going through the process, she found something was missing.

"When I was training, I realized there were no women around. There were plenty of men, but I didn't know any women pilots," Pozdell remembered.

Pozdell decided to take things into her own hands, and she started the Four Lakes chapter of Women in Aviation International.

"One of the problems is girls don't see women in aviation as someone to look up to," Pozdell said.

According to the FAA, women make up 7 percent of pilots in the U.S. Pozdell hopes events like "Girls in Aviation Day" will help girls see role models in the aviation industry.

"Hopefully that'll inspire them and encourage them to pursue aviation for their future," she said.

At Saturday's event, girls had the chance to hear from female pilots and learn the ins and outs of flying a plane.

"Just knowing that, 'Wow I could do this too because other women are doing it,' I think that's powerful," said Susan Schwaab, a retired United Airlines pilot.

Girls also tried their hand at air traffic control and learned the different parts of a plane.

"It was super cool," Ava Schwenn said. "I got to sit in the actual cockpit."

Organizers said they hope events like this can inspire a whole generation of women in aviation.

"They say, 'I want to be a pilot when I grow up,' which is so lovely to hear from girls," Schwaab said.

Madison's event was just one of over a hundred similar events happening on Saturday around the world. To find the closest Women in Aviation International chapter, visit their website.