Madison's first children's hospital celebrates 100 years since founding

The American Family Children’s Hospital is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Tuesday, since its original founding under a different name in 1920.

Gov. Evers at the children's hospital. (Source: WMTV)

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide proclamation designating the entire year of 2020 as the "100th Anniversary of Pediatric Care at the University of Wisconsin."

"Despite our medical advances, children continue to get sick or injured which is why the American Family Children's Hospital and all the employees who work here continue to play a critical role in the lives of thousands of kids each year,” said Dr. Alan Kaplan, who works at the hospital.

In 1920, Madison’s first children's hospital opened as the Mary Cornelia Bradley Hospital for the Study of Children's Disease.

It's named in honor of a UW professor's daughter who died of meningitis in 1916.

That building is now called Bradley Memorial, and is still used for office space at UW-Madison.

