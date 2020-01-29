Magic taking over the Overture Center for one night only

Five illusionists will take the stage at the Overture Center for one night only. The Champions of Magic touring group will share their illusion tricks and mind-reading predictions with the people of Madison Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The touring group has captivated audiences across the globe and online. Audiences will see illusions with cars, an impossible escape from a water cell and a mind-reading prediction.

Tickets are still available for the show and run between $49-$150. The show is recommended for children five years and older.

