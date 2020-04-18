Maintaining proper car care during pandemic

With the Safer at Home order in place, chances are you're not driving as much as you did before but experts say that doesn't mean you should forget about your car.

To help keep things in good shape it’s recommended that you start your engine and take your car for a spin for about 15 to 20 minutes every few days. “Regular maintenance is not letting it sit around on any vehicle no matter where it’s parked or what you do with it,” said Jessica Hammer of Hammers Auto Service Shop, Inc.

One of the biggest concerns to be aware are rodents. "If your car sits too long things are going to corrode. The breaks are going to seize up. The biggest problem I have is rodents getting in them because rodents are really hard to get out and they do a lot of damage," said Wayne Hammer.

Hammer says rats and mice can get in your and chew on equipment causing damage. He also says try not to fall behind on required maintenance. Auto shops are considered essential businesses and many are open during the pandemic.

