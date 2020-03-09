Major League teams limiting locker rooms to players, essential staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Major League baseball, soccer, basketball and hockey teams will be temporarily limiting locker room access as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States.

In a release Monday, locker rooms will be limited to only players and essential staff for teams in Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Hockey League (NHL).

The limit goes into affect Tuesday.

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice," according to a joint statement released by the leagues.

Media will be restricted to locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting.

“We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment," according to the release.