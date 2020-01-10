Major snowstorm: Two rounds of snow before Sunday morning

A major winter storm will impact southern Wisconsin this weekend. This system will bring in two rounds of winter weather. The first will develop Friday evening and continue through Friday night. The second will develop Saturday afternoon and continue through Saturday night.

FUTURE RADAR



2⃣ Rounds of wintry weather will impact southern Wisconsin before Sunday morning



Round 1⃣ Tonight - 2-4"+ of snow possible. Light ice accumulations across SE WI.



Round 2⃣ Saturday Afternoon - Saturday Night. Heavy snow and whiteout conditions. Snowfall 4-8"+ pic.twitter.com/ACb9ybevOS — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 11, 2020

TIMELINE

ROUND 1 - A wintry mix will continue to develop across the area Friday evening. Most of the precipitation will turn to all snow Friday night. Heavy snow will be possible at times across south central Wiscosin. The wintry mix of precipitation will likely continue across the very southeastern corner of Wisconsin. This is where a glaze of ice will be possible. Most of the snow will be out of the area first thing Saturday morning.

ROUND 2 - Widespread snow will develop from south to north across the area Saturday afternoon. Widespread heavy snow will be falling across the area Saturday evening. Snowy roads and whiteout conditions will make traveling very difficult, if not nearly impossible. The snow will wrap up Saturday night and should be gone by Sunday morning.

SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS

Parts of southern Wisconsin will wake up to a FOOT of snow Sunday morning.

Widespread snowfall accumulations Friday night will be between 2-4"+. A glaze of ice will also be possible across SE WI.

The heaviest snow will come down Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. This is where another widespread 4-8"+ will be possible.

❄️❄️❄️ MAJOR SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND ❄️❄️❄️



— James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 11, 2020

There will likely be a sharp snowfall cutoff for places northwest of Madison. There will likely be a short distance between places that get hammered with snow and places that see hardly anything.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Traveling will become very difficult Friday night into Saturday morning. Even though falling snow won't be a problem Saturday morning, snowy/icy roads will still be possible.

Traveling will become nearly impossible Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. Heavy snow and strong winds will create whiteout conditions. Blowing and drifting snow will make it extremely hard to drive.