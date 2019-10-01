Major traffic delays on I-39/90 heading south near Beloit after crash

There are major traffic delays on I-39/90 heading south near Beloit Tuesday morning, because of a crash.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, all of the lanes heading south on the interstate are blocked at I-43/WIS 81 near Beloit. Troopers tell us a semi-truck crash around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic is at a standstill as crews respond to the accident, you should avoid the area if possible. The Beloit Police Department is reporting that they are working to clean up diesel fuel spilled during the crash.

Officials said an alternate route to take is exit 185, go north to Gateway Boulevard, south into Illinois back to I-39/90 SB.