Major winter storm impacts Wisconsin this Saturday and Sunday

Holiday travelers who are returning home from northern Wisconsin or Minnesota this weekend should expect travel delays on the road and in the air.

A major winter storm will bring heavy rain, heavy snow and strong winds to parts of Wisconsin and the rest of the region this Saturday and Sunday.

LOCAL IMPACT: Rain today, rain/snow mix tonight and light snow SUN.



A major winter storm will impact Wisconsin and the rest of the region SAT-SUN. LOCAL IMPACT: Rain today, rain/snow mix tonight and light snow SUN. REGIONAL IMPACT: Heavy snow, strong winds and blizzard-like conditions across northern WI & MN. Widespread travel delays expected.

Winter Storm Warnings are already in effect for northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. Widespread snowfall totals through Sunday will likely range from 6-12". A few spots up north could see up to 18" of snow. This is where the biggest travel headaches will likely be felt Saturday into Sunday.

The heaviest snow will likely stay just north of southern Wisconsin. Snowfall totals will range from dusting to an 1" for Madison and points south to 2-4 inches places north of Madison and I-49. Most of the snow will come down on Sunday. Temperatures will likely be near or just above freezing on Sunday, so widespread snow covered roads look unlikely.

On Saturday, southern Wisconsin will be on the warm side of this storm system, so just a cold rain is expected. Widespread rain will develop Saturday afternoon and continue into Saturday night. Widespread rainfall totals on Saturday will range from 0.25-0.75".

A major winter storm will impact Wisconsin this weekend and cause widespread travel headaches. Here's how one forecast model has it playing out



Local Takeaways:



- Widespread rain develops Saturday

- Snow mixes in with the rain tonight

- Light snow accumulations possible pic.twitter.com/QGRutoqiI8 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 30, 2019

This system is also bring in strong winds. On Saturday, the wind will be out of the east at 15-20 mph. Wind gusts on Saturday will be up to 35 mph. On Sunday, the wind will be out of the north at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts will be up to 30 mph.

The weather will quiet down early next week.