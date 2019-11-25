Major winter storm to impact Wisconsin late Tuesday through Wednesday

A major winter storm will impact Wisconsin late Tuesday through Wednesday.

People traveling across Wisconsin Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning for Thanksgiving should expect holiday travel headaches on the roads and in the air.

A strong storm system will bring rain, snow and strong winds to the Badger state before the holiday.

A major winter storm will impact Wisconsin late Tuesday through Wednesday. Here's how one forecast model has it playing out. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/2MoYMBh3ll — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 25, 2019

A major snowstorm will just miss southern Wisconsin. Southern Wisconsin will likely stay on the warm side of this storm system, so mostly rain is expected Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

Rain will develop from south to north across southern Wisconsin after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder are expected Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Snow could mix in with the rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before the precipitation wraps up.

Heavy rain will be possible Tuesday night. Widespread rainfall totals Tuesday through Wednesday will be between 0.5-1.0" of rain. A few spots could see up to 1.5" of rain.

The heaviest snow will likely fall across northern Wisconsin and southern Minnesota. This is where 6-12" of snow will be possible. Traveling across northern Wisconsin, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa could become very difficult late Tuesday through Wednesday. Blizzard-like conditions will be possible.

A major winter storm will impact Wisconsin late Tuesday - Wednesday.



Takeaways:



Local Impacts: Mostly rain late Tuesday - Wednesday morning. Little to no snow.



Regional Impacts: 6-12" of snow possible across northern WI and southern MN. Major holiday travel headaches expected. pic.twitter.com/QWT0DnWRRH — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 25, 2019

This system will also be a wind machine. Tuesday night and Wednesday will be very windy. Expect a northwest wind at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be over 40 mph. Winds this strong winds could impact traveling, especially in high-profile vehicles, and cause power outages.

The weather will quiet down for Thanksgiving. Thursday will be a dry and chilly day. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s Thursday morning. Make sure to bundle up if you are going to be participating in turkey trots Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Good News: The weather will quiet down for the #Thanksgiving. Here's an early look at Thanksgiving and #BlackFriday. pic.twitter.com/Gqv86wzu4g — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 25, 2019

Another storm system could bring in more rain and snow Friday into Saturday and Sunday.