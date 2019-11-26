Major winter storm will cause travel headaches across the region before Thanksgiving

A major winter storm is expected to impact the plains and the Midwest late Tuesday through Wednesday. Unfortunately, it looks like Wisconsin could see the brunt of the storm.

People traveling late Tuesday into Wednesday should expect major travel delays on the roads and in the air.

This storm system will be a triple threat. Heavy rain, heavy snow and strong winds are all expected before Thanksgiving.

The heaviest snow across the region will develop from northern Iowa, Twin Cities and northern Wisconsin. This is where widespread snowfall totals of 6-12" will be possible. Some places could see up to 18" of snow. This is where blizzard-like conditions could develop.

WINTER STORM SN❄️WFALL TOTALS



Parts of northern Wisconsin and the Twin Cities could see close to a foot of snow today through Wednesday.



It still looks like a major snowstorm will just miss us. We're still likely to see just rain here in southern Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/sPnySeQklz — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 26, 2019

The snow storm is just going to miss southern Wisconsin. Madison and the surrounding areas will likely just see rain. Heavy rain will be possible Tuesday night. Widespread rainfall totals Tuesday through Wednesday will likely range from 0.5-1.0" of rain. A few spots could record 1.5" of rain.

The rain will start to develop after from south to north across the area after 4 p.m. The rain will be widespread by 8 p.m., and pick up in intensity by midnight. The widespread rain will wrap up from southwest to northeast across the area tonight through Wednesday morning. A few rain/snow showers will be possible through Wednesday afternoon.

A MAJOR WINTER STORM is expected to hit Wisconsin later today through Wednesday.



Here's snapshots of one forecast model and how it has this winter storm playing out. pic.twitter.com/VJzhDj1fR9 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 26, 2019

An underrated headline associated with this winter storm will be the wind. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect for all of southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. Expect a southwest to northwest winds at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts on Wednesday could be over 40 mph.

An underrated weather headline associated with this major winter storm is the wind, especially in southern Wisconsin. We're not going to get much snow, if at all.



Wind gusts on Wednesday could be over 40 mph. This could still impact travel on the road and in the air. pic.twitter.com/vuFDanyRrj — James Parish (@James_NBC15) November 26, 2019

Winds this strong could impact travelers on roads, especially in high-profile vehicles, and in the air.

