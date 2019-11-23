Make-A-Wish granted for Badgers fan

As Badgers fans filed into Saturday’s game, one Illinois family had their wish granted.

10-year-old Grady has a critical illness. It was his Make-A-Wish to visit Camp Randall on the day of a Badgers game. The organization made it happened this weekend.

Grady was able to enjoy the Badgers game with friends, family and staff from the American Family Children’s Hospital.

“I cannot express in words how it is. I mean, a lot of emotion. It’s a great thing. I’m glad he can enjoy this,” Grady’s dad told NBC15 News.

For more information about the Make-A-Wish organization, click here.