Make sure the ice is safe before you go on it!

It's that time of the year again, when the lakes start to freeze over and winter sports take over. It can be difficult to determine whether or not the ice is safe or not, and quite frankly, every lake behaves differently.

There needs to be at least 4" inches for ice fishing or ice skating. Snowmobiles and ATVs can go on the ice once the depth reaches 5" or 6" inches. There needs to be a minimum of 8" inches for cars and small trucks. Larger trucks can drive on ice once the thickness reaches 12" inches.

Keep in mind that there will be a warming trend this weekend, meaning that because the ice is safe today, it may not be tomorrow.