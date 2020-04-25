“Make today a Nicholas Day kinda day:” family encourages community to honor memory of man killed in Blue Mounds

A family member of a 26-year-old Blue Mounds man killed in January is honoring his memory by encouraging the community to support local businesses, because it would be what he would do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lauren Day, Nicholas Day’s sister, posted to Facebook Saturday encouraging people to spend the day as he would.

“Nick was big on local businesses and supporting local and helping out wherever he can. So today, support local businesses and order dinner to go, go for a hike, or a walk, take your dogs out, do a little online shopping for yourself, do what makes you happy and something that at the end of the day you can think back and say ‘this was for you Nick, I support you today and every day,” she wrote.

She went on to say thank you to those who have supported their family during this time, and her brother would love the shirts and sweatshirts made.

Those who knew Day told NBC15 he was an avid runner, Navy veteran, hardworking and joyful. Lauren Day wrote on Saturday they signed up to run the Crazylegs Classic together, but it was canceled. In honor of that, she wanted to share the message.

“My brother was always my number one supporter,” she wrote in the post.

The man accused of killing Day was found not competent to stand trial in early April.

