Making a Difference: Local Icelandic horses warm thousands of hearts

They come from the cold land of Iceland, but a Cambridge area woman is using her herd of horses to warm the hearts of thousands of followers on social media.

Affectionately snuggling next to one of her horses, Robin Guernsey said, "Oh, it's the best part of my day. The connection I have with them is just amazing and I feel we communicate really well. They know when I've had a sad day or a bad day and they always cheer me up. There's nothing else like it."

The horses have also helped Guernsey through tough times....and now she's hoping they'll help brighten the lives of their nearly three thousand followers on the IamGlytja Instagram and Facebook pages. (Glytja is the name of the boss mare of the herd).

Guernsey said, "I hope that she's able to spread some love, and to help people feel like they're not alone in this world. If Glytja can help people through a tough day, and raise some awareness, then it's a win."

While most enjoy the horses via social media, some of Guernsey's friends are able to benefit from the horses in person. A local girl with anxiety finds the Icelandic horses therapeutic. She said, "I guess I just find that horses make me feel really calm. They're really gentle, and so kind...and you can always count on them. They just help me calm down after a long day." She added, "You can count on them to always give you kisses...and they're so calm and strong and loving."

The girl's father can see how the horses help her too. He said, "As a parent, I feel like you're only as happy as your least happy kid. So, when your kids are going through something really hard or traumatic, the horses can really help calm them down."

Guernsey can relate very well to that because the horses have been there for her when she needed them most. Find out more about Guernsey's personal story...and the way the horses are bringing happiness through social media to thousands they'll never meet...only on NBC15 tonight at 10 in my Making a Difference segment.

