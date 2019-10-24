Making a Difference: Turning Trauma into Triumph

While some kids grow up wanting to be an astronaut or a rock star, Eli and Elijah Iselin had lifelong dreams of being first responders.

“Ever since I was adopted, the first toy we actually got taught us how to walk, and it was a firetruck,” said Elijah Iselin.

Eli, and his twin brother Elijah, are 18 years old, and graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 2019. They are currently Sun Prairie Fire Department’s youngest probationary firefighters, and are halfway through their Fire 1 training. They balance their fire training with taking classes at night, in addition to working day jobs in Sun Prairie.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s something we’ve wanted since we were very young,” said Eli Iselin.

It was as toddlers when the twins encountered first responders who personally impacted their lives.

“Before we were taken out of foster care, first responders were the first people there,” Elijah said. “They treated us like we were their own. Right there I knew, this is what my job is is to help people.”

Eli and Elijah were in foster care when their lives were shaken by a traumatic moment.

“I was three, and I was playing outside with my twin brother, and I kicked a ball over the fenced and a dog popped it,” Eli remembered.

“My foster mom did not like that that had happened so she took me upstairs and took me into the bathroom and shut the door. She turned on the scalding hot water and held me down and burned me.”

From there, Eli said the wounds were wrapped in toilet paper, and it wasn’t until days later when he went to the hospital for treatment. There, he learned he had second and third degree burns, that have left scars on his body to this day.

But out of dark moments, came Eli and Elijah’s forever family.

“Nurses and doctors, it was pretty traumatic,” said Nancy Iselin. She and her husband Mike first met the twins in the burn clinic.

“We were licensed as foster parents, and I got the call [from the foster system] at work,” Nancy said. She immediately called her husband. “I’ll never forget the first thing he said to me was where do we need to be and when?”

From there, the Iselins headed to the clinic, becoming Eli and Elijah’s new foster parents. From fosters, to forever, the Iselins went on to adopt the boys.

“His burn was for four days with no treatment, so we had to start at the bottom and we didn’t know what kind of damage or anything,” said Nancy. “Usually people get care within hours.”

Eli and Elijah were raised in Sun Prairie, where Eli attended a camp meant for young burn survivors like himself. There, he met the Sun Prairie Fire Department. A bond grew between the family and the department, inspiring the twins to pursue their dreams of becoming firefighters.

“Cory Barr actually was pretty instrumental in getting Eli into burn camp in the first place,” said Mike. “That’s kind of how we got into the fire department, it’s been a big family ever since.”

Family is how Fire Chief Chris Garrison describes the department, too.

“This one is exceptionally a tight knit family,” Garrison said. “We’ve been through a lot as an organization, and we’ve been able to come back from a lot.”

A family that now includes the Iselins.

“To me they’re like having another two kids, I know their family, we go to church together, so it’s just a great fit,” said Garrison.

While the twins have overcome so much, parts of their history don’t always stay in the past.

“I do have flashbacks and I am working with the chief to help me get through that,” Eli said. “It’s process.”

A process he, and Elijah, are willing to go through in order to make their childhood dreams come true, and to ensure that no one else goes through what they did.

Fighting fires, and fears, so no other kids get burned.

