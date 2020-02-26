Making a Difference: Read Your Heart Out builds positive identities

When an excited Falk Elementary School student asked Michelle Belnavis if she was the "owner" of Read Your Heart Out , Belnavis proudly answered, "I'm the mother of Read Your Heart Out. This is my Baby that I've nurtured for 16 years now." My how Belnavis' "baby" has grown! Students and educators now celebrate Read Your Heart Out Day in more than 35 Wisconsin schools.

At Read Your Heart Out (RYHO), African-American community leaders and parents come in to the schools to read books written by black authors, or featuring African-American characters. Belnavis said, it's not just about reading, it's about celebrating diversity and building positive identities.

She said, "So many of our students of color do not feel like they are represented in a positive way. So this is an opportunity to show them...in books...where they can overcome obstacles, when they can strive to succeed, when they can do what others maybe think they can't do. They can be beautiful, see themselves as a beautiful person inside and out."

After seeing the excitement for in Falk Elementary School students, who welcomed guests to RYHO, even played instruments and danced, Belnavis said: "They felt important, like they mattered, and that they had 'ownership' in the day. That's what 'RYHO' is all about, above and beyond reading culturally relevant books. It's about a sense of belonging, centered on our students and their families."

For more information on Read Your Heart Out, contact:

Michelle Belnavis

Culturally Responsive Practices

Technical Assistance Coordinator

Wisconsin RtI Center

belnavism@wisconsinrticenter.org