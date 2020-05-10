Making a Difference: Remembering a UW Health nurse taken too soon

Scott and Shannon Smith's love story was a love story...from the very first page. Reflecting on Shannon, Scott Said, "She had a smile that would light up a room. I knew from the moment I met her it was different."

Scott and Shannon Smith

Recalling their first date, Scott said, "She was just different. As soon as she walked in I told myself, sit up straight, get it together. I was trying to be the best version of myself at all times with her...and that's what she brought out in me."

Shannon was a dedicated E.R. nurse at UW Hospital, who was about to begin a new position as a nurse practitioner in September of 2018 at UW Health's Union Corners Clinic. Scott said, "She really cared for her patients. She just always tried to do the best. Even in difficult circumstances...and I admired that in her greatly."

A couple who loved to travel, Scott and Shannon were on a trip to Spain in August of 2018 when an unthinkable tragedy occurred, taking Shannon and her baby's lives, and changing Scott's life forever.

Tonight, and only on NBC15 News at 10, in an emotional interview, Scott Smith shares more on the story of their love, his tragic loss, and how he's moving forward by helping future UW Nursing School students pursue their degrees.

