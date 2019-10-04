Making a Difference: Rio's Project Wild Child promotes learning in the wild

Every Monday, early learners through first graders at Rio Elementary School head off to a pretty cool classroom--a special somewhere in the middle of nowhere. It's part of a program called Project Wild Child, which allows early learners through first graders to spend their Mondays at the school forest with their teachers.

Two teachers, Sarah Nogee and Becky Bender, came up with the idea in 2016 as a way to allow kids to be kids by learning through play in the Rio School Forest once a week.

It's a "classroom" where the walls are towering pines, and the learning activities are pretty much unplanned.

Bender said, "It's play based...letting children learn through play. It gives them a chance to communicate and explore in a real world situation without the distraction of electronics and brightly-colored plastic things. They can just be themselves, and explore and experiment and create."

The students spend Mondays at the forest in nearly every type of weather, and learn to cooperate, communicate, and adjust to the change that's inevitable in a natural environment.

