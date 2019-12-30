Making a Difference: Tonight on NBC15 News at 10

If you asked Kurt Stapleton if he ever thought he’d be where he currently is, tucked in his comfy chair, cat curled up beside him, crocheting hats for cancer patients, he would look at you with a sense of disbelief.

“12 years ago I was desperate, I was depressed, and I was at one of the lowest points in my life,” Stapleton said. “Sitting here today was not even a thought in my mind with where I was in my drug use, I don’t think I would have been here.”

In 2005, Stapleton’s father was diagnosed with cancer, transforming the strong truck driver and seemingly unbreakable figure he had grown up with. His father ultimately passed away.

It was days before his wedding when he lost his job, and that’s when he said, things took a turn for the worse.

“I pretended like everything was fine,” he said. “Two weeks after our wedding was when I finally reached the point of desperation.”

Fueled by an addiction to pain relievers, Stapleton robbed a pharmacy. He attempted to rob another, which he said didn’t work. He was driving home when he saw the police lights.

It was in prison where Stapleton learned the skill that ultimately ended up changing his life, enabling him to turn a passion, into a purpose.

