Making a Difference: "Trash Talkers" are keeping things clean

A few years back, Fred Svensson of Madison was frustrated by all of the litter at the park near his house on Madison's East side. Instead of complaining, he did something about it. He started picking up all of the litter until he had bags full of it.

From that point on, he and his friend Jill Pfeiffer started to walk regularly and pick up litter around town, talking about ways society can reduce consumption... and the trash that comes with it. They were "trash talking", while walking and cleaning up litter.

Pfeiffer said, "I live near the lake in a city surrounded by water. It's sort of something I do for me, but also for my community, and for Mother Nature."

Svensson said it's gratifying seeing the before and after difference a little bit of litter pick-up can make. "I feel a sense of accomplishment...like I did something that had an effect. It can give you the sense that things will get better somehow."

They were inspired to create a Facebook page called "Trash Talkers Group", on which others share their own litter clean-up stories. It now has more than 500 members. (There's a link attached to this article).

For more on how they're working to keep things clean by talking trash, watch John Stofflet's Making a Difference segment on "Trash Talkers" only on NBC15 News at 10, Thursday, Aug. 29.