'Making a Difference' series wins Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award

WMTV news anchors John Stofflet and Tim Elliot along with photojournalists Jeremy Nichols and Curt Lenz have won a Chicago/Midwest Emmy award.

The NBC15 team entered the 'Making a Difference' series and won in the category of Human Interest News Report/Series.

Members of the NBC15 news team were up for a total of six honors at the 61st Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards on Saturday.

NBC15’s six nominations are the most received by any news station in the Madison television market.

The other nominees were:

General Assignment Reporter: Morgan Wolfe

News Writer: John Stofflet/Making a Difference

News Editor: Morgan Wolfe

News Report/Series—Weather: “Moo Muffs: Surviving Wisconsin’s Polar Vortex/Amy Pflugshaupt

News Report/Series: Sports “Palmer Strong” Mike Jacques/Jeremy Nichols

NBC15 competes against television stations across three states. It competes against Wisconsin stations in Green Bay-Appleton, Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau-Rhinelander. NBC15 also competes against Illinois stations in Chicago, Peoria-Bloomington, and Rockford as well as the South Bend-Elkhart market in Indiana.