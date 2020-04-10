Making smart choices with your money during the COVID-19 pandemic

A layoff or furlough can cause panic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Madison College Finance and Accounting Instructor Dan O'Brien told NBC15 News that there are still ways to save money, even if you're not earning a steady paycheck.

O’Brien said not to worry as you look at your investments during the stock market decline; those stocks will come back up, but it'll take a few months.

He also said to be aware of what you buy at the grocery store.

"I think people are over-buying, bakery goods, produce, and this food will just go bad on them,” O’Brien said. “It'll just sit on their shelves and it'll go moldy, or it'll rot and it's very wasteful spending."

O’Brien said another helpful tactic requires people to make a budget, mark down everything they spend, and prioritize the essentials.

"Some people don't even realize what they're spending in particular areas, some of those things you can find some better deals out there and get them for less,” O’Brien said. “So I would say reviewing a lot of your expenses and say 'what are you really spending?'"