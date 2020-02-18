'Making sure that it doesn’t happen again:' lessons learned from elections website glitch

After a website glitch on primary day, the Wisconsin Elections Commission says it’s working out the kinks before the April election.

The commission’s website called My Vote Wisconsin was partially down Tuesday, keeping people from accessing polling place location and ballot information.

The commission directed users to a backup website, which provided the same information.

“We are going to analyze what happened, learn from it and make sure that it doesn't happen again,” Reid Magney, a spokesperson with the commission, said.

Magney said the glitch was caused by a server memory error, not an external threat.

“We do our best to get a good view of what the possibilities are, but you also have to be open to the possibility that something could happen that you haven't thought of,” Magney said.

Dane County clerk Scott McDonell said his office experienced a similar website glitch two years ago.

“We were able to redesign the architecture [of the website] so that we can handle millions of clicks,” McDonell said, reflecting on outcomes of the malfunction. “So that was something, in a way, a gift even though at the time it didn't seem like one.”

Now, McDonell said, “We assume failure at every point. We assume penetration. We test and check for all of it.”

Luke Muentner, who voted today, said he did his part by looking up his polling place location last week and gathering the information he needed. He added that he’ll continue to do his part in April, regardless of potential mishaps, even interference.

“I think that for folks that shouldn't be a deterrence,” Muentner said. “I think that regardless, it's important to come out and vote.”

The state elections commission said it works with federal agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation to know what kinds of threats there may be surrounding the election.