'Making the community feel safe' DOC visits sex offenders

The Department of Corrections made their annual visit to sex offenders across Wisconsin. There were 150 out of 400 sex offenders that got visits on Halloween.

"Offenders that were convicted of crimes with children are chosen, and offenders recommended from parole officers," DOC Corrections Field Supervisor, Bill Lazar said.

Lazar says last year there was an abnormally high number of violations of the Halloween rules. In Dane County, 124 checks were made and 11 violations were given out with 5 people taken into custody and 4 warrants issued. Across the state 43 arrests were made, according to DOC.

"Typically we have 1 or 2 arrests," Lazar said.

Registered sex offenders under Active Community Supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections are prohibited from participating in Halloween activities. If you believe a registered sex offender, who is under Active Community Supervision according to this Web site, is participating in Halloween activities you can report the information to the SAFE tip phone hotline at 1-877-234-0085 which is answered Monday through Friday between 7:45 AM and 4:30 PM. Registered sex offenders having Terminated status are not on state supervision and are therefore not subject to this restriction.