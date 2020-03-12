Mall security officer punched by shoplifter, Madison police say

An East Towne Mall security officer was punched multiple times by a woman who tried to steal two bags of merchandise, says Madison Police.

Police say the officer confronted the shoplifter who tried to leave the mall Tuesday night with the merchandise. That’s when he was reportedly punched in the face and yelled for help.

A second security officer says they chased the woman, who tripped and fell. As they tried to collected the items on the floor, the shoplifter slapped the security officer in the face, says MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Investigators are looking at security images to identify and arrest the woman. She left the mall empty-handed.