Mallards' Duck Pond team store rebuilt after fire

The Team Store building at the Mallards' Duck Pond stadium has been fully rebuilt, after a fire destroyed the wooden structure last fall.

The Madison Mallards say while the store is not open to the public, the team will be offering 25 percent off all merchandise purchased online, using the promo code OPENING25.

When the stadium does reopen, visitors will notice two new dressing rooms, the team says. The Northwoods League season has been postponed until further notice.

"The old team store was built using 95 percent recycled material from the original bleachers at Warner Park," Mallards GM Tyler Isham said in a written release.

"One of the most disappointing parts of the fire last fall was losing that history, we were glad to be able to reuse some more bleacher material in the reconstruction of the store. We can't wait to have fans enjoy the new store when baseball resumes at the Duck Pond," according to Isham.